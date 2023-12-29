Artistes enthral audiences with folk performances at carnival

Shimla, December 28
Artistes enthralled the audiences with folk dance performances, providing a glimpse of the local culture on the fourth day of the Winter Carnival at the Ridge in Shimla on Thursday.
The artistes from Bilaspur, Solan and Shimla along with those from Patiala’s North Zone Cultural Centre and Rajasthan attracted hordes of tourists to the main stage. The audiences remained glued to the performances for hours. The dance performance by the children of Rainbow Play School, Shimla, was praised by one and all present at the venue.
The stalls put up by self-help groups which are selling mouth-watering local and traditional delicacies of Himachal were also among the favourites of the tourists.
The Him Yuva Rang Mahotsav being organised by the Language and Culture Department in collaboration with district administration at the Gaiety Theatre was also a hit among the audiences.
Students of various colleges are presenting plays at the carnival. A play titled “And Then There Were None” was performed by the students of the Government Degree College, Sanjauli, while another play “Mrichchakatikam” by students of Government Sanskrit College, Phagli, were appreciated by the spectators.
The Himachal Pradesh Police Band, Shimla, put up a melodious musical performance, which enthralled one and all present at the event; tourists and locals were seen dancing to the melodious tunes of the band.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
As dense fog reduces visibility, several Delhi-bound trains delayed
IMD warns of dense fog over Punjab and Haryana in the next 4...
Another state bars Donald Trump from ballot as US Supreme Court weighs states' authority to block former president
The decision by Secretary of State Shenna Bellows follows a ...
Shots fired at house of Lakshmi Narayan temple chief's son in Canada’s Surrey
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are investigating the inci...
Security check carried out at Mangaluru airport following bomb threat
Mangaluru is one among the multiple airports in the country ...
ULFA, Centre and Assam to sign tripartite peace accord
Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta ...