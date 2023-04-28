ARTRAC investiture ceremony held

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 27

An Army Training Command (ARTRAC) investiture ceremony was held here on Thursday.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, ARTRAC, Lt Gen SS Mahal, AVSM, VSM, awarded COAS certificate of appreciation to HAWS, Gulmarg, and GOC-in-C ARTRAC unit appreciations to five category A establishments and an affiliated unit for their outstanding performance during the training from 2021 to 22.

The recipients of the prestigious GOC-in-C ARTRAC unit appreciation were College of Materials Management (CMM), Jabalpur, Army Air Defence College (AADC), Gopalpur, College of Military Engineering (CME), Pune, Institute of Military Law (IML), New Delhi, Army Educational Corps Training College and Centre (AEC TC&C), Pachmarhi, and 6 Field Regiment. The IML and the AEC TC&C have been awarded for the first time since their establishment.

The recipient establishments and regiment of awards have made exceptional contribution in enhancing training ethos and standards of the Army, which lays the foundation of a strong and resilient force for the 21 century.

Commandants and Commanding Officer of these establishments regiment and their Subedar Majors received appreciations from the Army commander.