Arts and crafts exhibition held

An arts and crafts exhibition was organised by Auckland House School for Boys, Shimla, in which students from nursery to class XII participated, on Saturday. SD School Principal Vijay Singh Thakur was the chief guest on the occasion. The students showcased their creative skills by making various items from waste material such as plastic bottles, flower vases, ice cream sticks and paper. Senior students displayed working models of electric circuit, volcano, photosynthesis, etc.

IGNOU registration date extended

The last date for online re-registration process for next year/semester in various bachelor and master degree programmes of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July 2022 session has been extended till August 25. The students who have already registered in bachelor/master degree programmes under the annual system for the session July 2021 and in bachelor/master degree programmes under semester-based system for the session January 2022 are eligible for re-registration. In addition to this, all those students who registered prior to July 2021 but could not re-register during the prescribed time/session may re-register form for July 2022 session. The link for fresh admissions and re-registration is available on IGNOU Website www.ignou.ac.in.

NSUI holds Tiranga rally

The NSUI took out a Tiranga rally from government college to Sanjauli chowk to celebrate the completion of 75 years of Independence. The students participated in the rally with enthusiasm. They offered the national flag to teachers and non-teaching employees on the occasion and congratulated them.