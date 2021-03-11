Artwork of Bhima Kali temple presented to Modi sketched by Shimla student

Tribune News Service

Shimla, june 2

The artwork of the Bhima Kali temple, Sarahan, presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur at the rally venue on The Ridge on Tuesday was sketched by Sanyogita Thakur, a student of fine arts from Shimla.

Sanyogita hails from Punder village in Theog subdivision of Shimla. She did Class XII from Government Senior Secondary School at Deha Balson, graduation from Jawaharlal Nehru Fine Arts College, Chaura Maidan, and MA Fine Arts (Pahari miniature) from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU). At present, she is a freelancer and is preparing for P.hd. Her father is an apple farmer and mother a homemaker

“Painting initially was a hobby for me but it is now my passion. I want to promote and represent the Himachali pahari culture through my art and paintings at national and international levels,’’ says Sanyogita, who has drawn sketches of several heritage buildings and temples of the state. “It is inspiring and motivating when you get a chance to make a sketch to be presented to the Prime Minister,” she says.

The artwork was enclosed between brightly-coloured handwoven Kinnauri Patti and the colours used on the shawls represented five elements; green signifies air, blue ether, white water, yellow earth while red stands for fire. This combination represents a blend of spirituality, truth and transcendental wisdom that imparts a certain religious as well as aesthetic value to the shawls. A single piece can take up to 45 days to weave.

The artwork was conceptualised and commissioned by HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation Ltd, which involves students and artists from various arts and crafts backgrounds to create a variety of innovative product options while providing them with a platform to showcase and sell their creations.

