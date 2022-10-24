Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia among AAP's 20 star campaigners for Himachal polls

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 23

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday named its supremo Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia among 20 star campaigners for the party in the hill state.

The list also features AAP top brass such as MP Sanjay Singh, MP Sandeep Pathak, MP Raghav Chadha, Delhi Cabinet Minister Satyender Jain and Himachal in-charge and Punjab minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Senior leaders Ajay Dutt, Surjit Singh Thakur, Harpal Singh Cheema, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Aman Arora, Lal Chand Kataruchak, Brahm Shankar Sharma, ID Bhandari, Rama Guleria, Durgesh Pathak, Narendra Pathania and Capt. Prashant will also campaign for the party to ensure a landslide victory in the state.

An exuberant AAP is contesting this election on the basis of development and pro-people works it did in Delhi and Punjab.

