As AAP workers from Himachal join BJP, Kejriwal, Sisodia take potshots at saffron party

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 9

Putting up a brave front after losing top state leaders to the BJP, the AAP has said that the midnight induction of these leaders shows the BJP had grown scared of its growing influence in Himachal Pradesh.

Taking to Twitter, AAP leader Manish Sisodia claimed that the party had anyway decided to oust Anoop Kesari for his inappropriate behaviour with women.

Meanwhile, AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal also lashed out at the BJP. He tweeted that if the BJP had worked honestly for people, it would not have felt the need to take tainted people from other parties, nor to change its chief minister.

The AAP is likely to announce the new state president in a couple of days.

#arvind kejriwal #manish sisodia