As state mulls legalising cannabis, hemp items already being made

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, June 12

As the Himachal Pradesh Government is contemplating legalising the cultivation of cannabis for industrial and medicinal use, several hemp products are already being produced in the state.

Hemp-based sanitary pads are being manufactured in the state using raw material of cannabis brought from Uttarakhand. It is being manufactured by the Himalayan Hemp Industries at Damtal in Kangra district.

The company displayed its various products that are manufactured from hemp during the public hearing on legalisation of cannabis in the state at Atal Sadan here today.

Directors of the firm — Hanish Katnavar and Sonam Sodha — said they were preparing about 200 products from hemp. Hanish said the firm was producing cosmetic products like shampoos and skin and hair creams from cannabis. “We are also manufacturing hemp-based HN 95 masks, shirts, caps, socks, paper and visiting cards,” he added.

Sonam said hemp seed oil, hemp seed protein powder, hemp heart super food and various other products were also being prepared, besides hempcrete and hempslap for hemp cottages. She claimed, “The hemp cottages are earthquake resistant, warm in winter, cool in summer and do not catch fire.”

Srijan Sharma, founder of the Kangra-based company, ItsHemp, said they were manufacturing sports shoes along with traditional footwear (pullein) from hemp. He said that legalisation of cannabis cultivation for industrial use would boost farmers’ income and generate employment for locals.