As state turns blind eye, mgmt panel gives Brijraj Swami temple a facelift

June 9

Despite successive state governments identifying the historic significance of the unique Brijraj Swami temple in Nurpur, recognising its annual Janmashtami festival as a district-level fair, and then a state-level fair in 2021, no steps have been taken by any government to renovate the historically-rich temple.

Krishna, meera worshipped together Located in the Nurpur Fort, the temple stands out from others as it is believed to be the only temple where an idol of Meera is worshipped alongside Lord Krishna’s idol.

Built in the 16th century, the temple holds enormous tourism potential. The potential, however, remains untapped as no steps have been taken by successive state governments to explore possibilities of developing the infrastructure of the temple for religious tourism.

Following an initiative by temple muhatamin (manager-cum-priest) late Shakuntala Devi, a management committee for the temple — led by Devinder Sharma, retired private secretary to Divisional Commissioner, Kangra — was constituted.

The committee is made up of eight members — all of whom are devotees with a deep-rooted faith in the temple — who render their

selfless services, overseeing the temple’s management.

With faith and determination, the committee has brought about a sea change to the infrastructure of the temple during the last over five years.

Using donations, the management committee gave the temple a facelift, undertaking repair and renovation work in a phased manner.

The committee set up a colourful electric fountain, a silver bed for the deity and constructed a langar hall. A power generator, separate male and female toilets and an office are all now part of the temple’s infrastructure.

Every Sunday, the committee arranges free langars and potable cold, room-temperature water for devotees visiting the temple to pay obeisance.

At present, the management committee employs the services of two priests.

Committee president Devinder Sharma said around Rs 1.5 crore had been spent for the development of the temple since the formation of the committee.

He claimed that an account was being maintained to keep a record of the temple donations and offerings. The donations were only being spent on the development of the temple and to benefit the devotees visiting the temple, he asserted.

He said the number of devotees visiting the temple had increased manifold during the past five years.

He underlined the need to bring this temple on the state’s religious tourism map by publicising its historical importance, and the immense faith devotees have in the temple. “Hoardings publicising the uniqueness of the temple should be displayed at different locations in Kangra, including inter-state entrances and exits,” he added.

