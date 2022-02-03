ASHA facilitators to be appointed soon in Himachal: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 2

The Union Government has given in-principle approval for the appointment of ASHA facilitators, for which the required modalities were being finalised. The appointments would be made soon, Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Rajiv Saizal said while presiding over a meeting of ASHA workers here today.

He said the decision would go a long way in meeting the ASHA workers’ demand of timely release of monthly incentives. The workers had been rendering valuable services to the state government and the society during the challenging times of Covid-19 and the state was resolute to provide them best facilities.

A notification had been issued to pay Covid incentive of Rs 1,500 to the ASHA workers, as per the announcement of the Chief Minister. The government would also sympathetically consider travelling allowance facility to them and the matter of enhanced incentives would be raised with the Centre, the minister said.

The possibility of covering the ASHA workers under the ambit of EPF would also be considered, though they are covered under the Mukhyamantri Himcare scheme of the state government, Dr Saizal added.

Health Secretary Amitabh Awasthi also lauded the services of the ASHA workers in the state and assured that their demands and concerns would be considered by the state government.

President of the ASHA workers union Anita Kumari and General Secretary Asha Lata thanked the state government for initiating various steps for their welfare during the past four years.

