Ashapuri temple needs repairs

The Mata Ashapuri Temple in Kangra district needs immediate repairs and new construction. The complex should be widened to accommodate more devotees and proper lighting should be provided over the stairs leading towards the temple. An inn should also be constructed on its premises. The government should look into the demand of the locals and do the needful at the earliest. Satish, Panchrukhi

Construction material dumped along roads

Contractors working in Dharamsala often dump construction material along roads even after the completion of the work. The construction material dumped along roads cause traffic jams in the city and also poses a threat of accidents. The administration should take action against these contractors. Kuldeep, Dharamsala

Leopard scare at Jakhoo

A man was recently attacked by a leopard near the Five Benches area in Jakhoo. The leopard attack has led to fear among residents, especially while they are returning home at night. The Forest Department should take steps to reassure the residents about their safety and prevent such incidents. Davinder, Jakhoo

What our readers say

