Ashish Butail gives Palampur bandh call

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 27

Congress workers headed by MLA Ashish Butail continued the hunger strike and dharna in front of the civil hospital for the third day today. Congress party has launched an agitation over shortage of doctors in Civil Hospital, Palampur, which caters to the medical needs of four subdivisions of Kangra district.

Today members of different mahila mandals, NSUI, Youth Congress and INTUC joined the dharna and the hunger strike. The agitated Congress workers raised anti-government slogans.

Later, the Palampur MLA gave a call for Palampur bandh on May 30. He asked the business community to keep their establishment like dhabas, tea stalls and vegetable shops closed on May 30 to lodge their protest over the vacant posts of doctors. He said that medical store had been exempted from the bandh.