Ashish Sharma files nomination for Hamirpur byelection

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 18

Ashish Sharma, BJP candidate for the Hamirpur Assembly byelection, filed his nomination papers here today. He was accompanied by his wife Swati Sharma and brother Umesh Sharma, BJP state president Rajeev Bindal and Dharamsala MLA Sudhir Sharma.

In the affidavit submitted to the Assistant Returning Officer, Ashish declared assets of about Rs 7.67 crore, an increase of about Rs 66 lakh in comparison to the assets he had shown for the 2022 Assembly elections. The value of the assets of his wife had increased to Rs 51 lakh from Rs 46 lakh in the last elections. Ashish’s liabilities also increased from Rs 48 lakh to Rs 1.2 crore, an increase of over Rs 72 lakh.

Earlier, Ashish, while addressing a Vijay Sankalp Rally, thanked the people of the constituency for electing him as an Independent MLA in the 2022 elections. He added that he had extended his support to the Congress government but Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu ignored him and humiliated him time and again.

He alleged that whenever he wanted to meet the Chief Minister for the development and welfare of the Hamirpur constituency, the latter did not give him time. He added that the Chief Minister should introspect why nine MLAs left the Congress.

#BJP #Dharamsala #Hamirpur #Rajeev Bindal