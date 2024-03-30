Ashish turns up for criminal case, MLA’s father ‘evading summons’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 29

Ashish Sharma, an Independent MLA from Hamirpur, turned up at Boileauganj police station here today to join investigation into a case of criminal conspiracy to topple the government. The police had registered the case against him, Rakesh Sharma, the father of disqualified Gagret MLA Chaitanya Sharma, and others on the complaint of Congress legislators Sanjay Awasthy and Bhuvneshwar Gaur on March 10.

“The police had called me for questioning. The government has levelled baseless allegations. But all will be fine as the government is not above the law,” said Ashish Sharma. Rakesh Sharma, the other accused in the case, is yet to join investigation. Both accused have been granted bail in the case.

Police sources, however, claimed that Ashish Sharma was not called today and he showed up on his own. “We had in fact called Rakesh Sharma as he was evading summons. We are trying to get the summons executed for the past two-three days but he’s evading us,” they said.

The duo had skipped the last date for questioning on health grounds. It has been learnt that the police want to question both of them together, and “have sufficient material” for questioning them.

The complainants, in their complaint, have referred to the recent Supreme Court judgement, wherein the apex court ruled that MPs and MLAs cannot claim immunity from prosecution for taking bribe to cast a vote in the House. Referring to this judgment, the complainants have cited the use of helicopter for ferrying the MLAs and five-star accommodation provided to them as proof of quid pro quo in the conspiracy to topple the democratically elected government.

Skipped last date

The duo had skipped the last date for questioning on health grounds. It has been learnt that the police want to question both of them together, and “have sufficient material” for questioning them

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Hamirpur #Shimla