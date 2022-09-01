Ashray Sharma applies for Congress ticket from Darang, Kaul Singh Thakur upset

Dipender Manta
Mandi, August 31
Ashray Sharma, son of BJP MLA from Mandi Sadar Anil Sharma, has applied for Congress ticket from Darang, home constituency of party leader Kaul Singh Thakur, in Mandi. Kaul Singh and his supporters are stunned over the development.
Both had targeted each other from the dais on several occasions. It is alleged that in 1993, when former Telecom Minister Sukh Ram, Ashray’s grandfather, was close to becoming Chief Minister, Kaul Singh ditched him and supported Virbhadra Singh. Since then, political rivalry was continuing between the two families.
In the last Assembly elections, Champa Thakur, daughter of Kaul Singh, had fought from Mandi Sadar on Congress ticket against BJP candidate Anil Sharma and was defeated. She is again demanding ticket from Mandi Sadar. Speculation is rife that Anil Sharma could join the Congress before the elections to contest from Mandi Sadar.
According to party sources, Ashray has requested the party leadership to give him ticket, if it decides not to field 76-year-old Kaul Singh, considering his age.
Kaul Singh said it was the right of every party worker to apply for the ticket.
