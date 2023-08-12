ASI asked to ensure upkeep of 40 protected monuments in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, August 11

The Himachal Government has asked the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to ensure better maintenance and upkeep of the 40 protected monuments in the state under its control as complaints in this regard are being received.

A team from the ASI had visited the Panchvaktra temple in Mandi, which had suffered extensive damage during rains

Out of these 40 protected monuments with the ASI, the highest number of 13 are located in Chamba district. These include Laxmi Narayan group of temples and Nar Singh temple

Some of the most important monuments like the ancient Tabo monastery are located in the tribal district of Lahaul Spiti

It was on July 24 last month that Pankaj Lalit, Director, Language, Art and Culture, had brought the issue to the notice of the ASI authorities. He had pointed that complaints were being received from people about poor upkeep and maintenance of 40 monuments in Himachal, which are under ASI control.

The issue had also echoed in the Himachal Vidhan Sabha, where Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri, who also holds the portfolio of Language, Art and Culture, had assured that Himachal would take up the issue with the ASI. The Director, in his letter, has also pointed out that the local residents have also complained about lack of maintenance work at the Chaurasi temples in Chamba district.

“We have brought the matter to the notice of the ASI so that the monuments having great heritage and cultural value remain protected,” said Rakesh Kanwar, Secretary, Language, Art and Culture.

He also revealed that a team from the ASI had visited the Panchvaktra temple in Mandi town, which had suffered extensive damage during the torrential rains. “The matter was brought to the notice of the ASI who has asked the Deputy Commissioner, Mandi to get a DPR prepared so that they can undertake conservation work of the ancient temple,” he said. There are four temples under the ASI in Mandi town.

Out of these 40 protected monuments with the ASI, the highest number of 13 are located in Chamba district. These include Laxmi Narayan group of temples and the Nar Singh temple. Some of the most important monuments are located in the tribal district of Lahaul Spiti, including the ancient Tabo monastery.

There are 11 monuments in Kangra under the ASI which include the Kangra Fort, seat of the Katoch rulers Kangra, Buddhist stupa of Bhim Tila at Chaitru, rock cut temple at Masroor, Lord Elgin’s tomb in Dharamsala and the rock inscriptions at Pathair and Khanyara. The only monument which is under ASI in district Shimla is the Vice Regal Lodge, housing the Indian Instituted of Advanced Studies which was the residence of the Viceroy of India during the British Raj.

