ASI, constable injured in accidental firing at Police Training College, Daroh

Our Correspondent

Palampur, September 5

An Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and a constable were injured today after a pistol was accidentally discharged at Police Training College (PTC), Daroh, around 20 km from here.

DIG Bimal Gupta, who is Principal of the PTC, said the incident occurred during a shooting practice session of new recruits. In one of the pistols, a bullet got stuck. When the weapons expert of the college tried to remove it, the pistol went off, the police said.

The bullet hit the leg of the constable. It then hit the stomach of ASI, who was standing near the constable. Both the injured have been shifted to Rajendra Prasad Medical College, Tanda, where they are said to be out of danger. Gupta has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

