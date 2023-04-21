ASI on duty for Murmu’s visit falls to death

Tribune News Service

Solan, April 20

In a bizarre incident, ASI Vinod Bhagta (46) died after slipping from the attic on the fourth floor of the new Circuit House at Chambaghat in the district around 2 pm today. He was working on security deployment for President Droupadi Murmu’s proposed visit here tomorrow.

The injured ASI was rushed to a hospital but doctors there pronounced him brought dead. Solan SP Virender Sharma was also present at the Circuit House when the mishap occurred. He said, “Space leading to the top floor from the attic near the stairs has been covered with a false ceiling and left open. It was a potential risk to all those who used it to reach the top floor of the Circuit House to inspect water tanks or for other works.” Bhagta hailed from Rohru in Shimla district.

Police officials are working on security arrangements for the President’s visit. If the weather is found unfit for travel by a helicopter, the President could come here by road.