 Asian Games: Five girls from Himachal in Indian women’s kabaddi gold winning team : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
The Indian contingent claimed an unprecedented 100th medal at the Asian Games with a thrilling victory over Chinese Taipei

Gold medalist Indian team during the presentation ceremony after the Women's Team Gold Medal Kabaddi match against Chinese Taipei at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China, October 7, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 7

The remote non-descript village of Shirog in Bandli panchayat of Shillai  erupted in joy as the Indian Kabaddi team led by a local girl Ritu Negi won a gold medal at the 19th Asian Games held in Houngzhau, China on Saturday.

The villagers distributed laddoos to celebrate the victory while also bursting crackers. They hailed all three local girls - Ritu Negi, Pushpa Rana and Sushma - who played a key role in ensuring the team’s victory.

Other two team members comprise Jyoti Thakur from Solan and Nidhi from Bilaspur. India bagged the 100th medal at the Asian Games with this victory.

“In the final match India beat Chinese Taipei in a close encounter match by 26-25 and won the gold medal. The team’s stellar performance was made possible by the outstanding contributions of the athletes Pushpa Rana and Jyoti Thakur, both trainees of the Sports Authority of India, National Centre of Excellence (SAI NCOE) in Dharamsala.

Pushpa Rana and Jyoti Thakur showcased exceptional talent, resilience, and dedication, representing not only their country but also their training institution with immense pride. Their incredible efforts on the kabaddi mat played a pivotal role in leading the Indian women’s kabaddi team to victory” said Rakesh Jassal, centre in-charge, SAI NCOE, Dharamsala.

The team exhibited exemplary sportsmanship and an indomitable spirit throughout the tournament. Their triumph is a testament to their hard work, discipline, and the rigorous training they received, added Jassal.

He said several school-going girls from Shillai have been regularly participating in the kabaddi trials and there is a lot of enthusiasm for the sport in the district since years.

#Asian Games #China #Kabaddi #Solan

