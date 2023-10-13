Asian games gold medallist honoured

Una, October 12
Vishal Bhardwaj, member of the Indian Kabaddi team which won the gold medal in the Asian Games held at China, was honoured by the District Youth Affairs and Sports Department, here today. Bhardwaj hails from Dehlan village in Una sub-division and had recently arrived here after the games.
Bhardwaj comes from a middle class family, he has one sister and his mother, Anju Devi is a home maker. He initially played basketball before switching to Kabaddi and was selected for ‘Telugu Titans’ in the Pro Kabaddi League. He is called ‘Ankle-Assassin’ as he specialises in ankle-hold.
Officiating District Sports Officer Prince Pathania honoured Bhardwaj at the latter’s residence. Hockey coach Ashish Sen and volleyball coach Tape Ram were also present.
