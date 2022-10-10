 Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab : The Tribune India

Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-testing lab in Himachal which caters to 690 pharma units

Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Himachal lacks a fully equipped drug-testing laboratory even as it houses Asia’s biggest pharmaceutical hub in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt.

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, October 9

Himachal lacks a fully equipped drug-testing laboratory even as it houses Asia’s biggest pharmaceutical hub in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial belt.

The pace at which a new lab is being set up since 2017 speaks volumes about the concerns to promote quality drug manufacturing.

Lab being set up

A new lab is being set up at Baddi which will be equipped with all modern testing facilities. Navneet Marwaha, State Drugs Controller

The Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-testing lab in the state which caters to 690 pharmaceutical units and 5,500 sale premises.

The absence of facilities for testing injections, microbiology-related tests as well as those using sophisticated equipment is a major handicap for the Drug Control Administration (DCA) in maintaining effective quality control. These tests are outsourced to other states. The lab which was set up in 1992 has failed to get any appreciable enhancement in equipment and staff, adversely hitting the working of the officials of the DCA.

According to findings of the Mashelkar Committee, which had undertaken a comprehensive examination of drug regulatory issues at the national level, good lab practices should be made mandatory for all drug-testing laboratories and those should be accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had provided Rs 30 crore to the state Health Department in 2017 to set up a new lab as part of the 12th Five-Year Plan. But it is yet to become functional.

“A new lab is being set up at Baddi which will be equipped with all modern testing facilities. It is being set up with central assistance where 90 per cent funds have been pooled by the union government. Once it is set up, fresh staff will be recruited to make it functional,” informed State Drugs Controller Navneet Marwaha.

The need to enhance infrastructure facilities is the need of the hour with a multi-crore bulk drug park being set up in Una district. But no such planning is visible in the Health Department.

With the Central Drug Standard Control Organisation imposing stringent conditions such as bio-equivalence and stability data for every product, this lab will be of great help to the industry. The creation of a stability chamber and related facilities is a costly affair for small manufacturers, opined a pharmaceutical manufacturer.

Another drug-testing lab which was being set up by the industries at Baddi has failed to come up since 2014. The civil work was completed at a cost of Rs 3.25 crore at least five years ago, but it failed to become functional.

The project was sanctioned under the Assistance to the States for Development of Export Infrastructure and Allied Activities Scheme of the Central Government and funds worth Rs 8.9 crore were supposed to be received. The scheme was, however, discontinued in 2014 and only Rs 3.25 crore were made available for this lab.

#Baddi #Nalagarh #solan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

'RIP my little rockstar': South African cricketer David Miller shares a heart-rending post

2
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder case: AGTF arrests gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend from Mumbai

3
Trending

As Urvashi Rautela reaches Australia ahead of T20 World Cup, Rishab Pant fans share hilarious memes

4
Diaspora

US Sikh family murder suspect had terrorised, robbed another family 17 years ago

5
Haryana

Sonali Phogat death case: Family members receive two letters from anonymous sender

6
Himachal

World’s first giant swing backed by AI to be launched in Himachal's Manali

7
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Gangster Deepak Tinu's girlfriend arrested from Mumbai

8
Punjab

Punjab farmers shifting to sustainable ways of getting rid of crop residue

9
Delhi

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam resigns after controversy over religious conversion event

10
Delhi

Second highest rainfall since 2007 in Delhi brings day-night temperature margin to record low; more rain likely today

Don't Miss

View All
Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map
Jalandhar

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park
Chandigarh

Soon, ostrich & emu to be part of Chandigarh Bird Park

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most
Diaspora

Canada allows foreign students to work off-campus for more hours; Indian students to benefit most

Lucky guy: Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk
Trending

'Lucky guy': Man orders iPhone 13 from Flipkart and gets iPhone 14 delivered instead, Twitterati goes berserk

‘We’re all shattered’: Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US
Diaspora

'We're all shattered': Loved ones, community hold vigil for slain Sikh family in US

India’s hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year
Sports

India's hockey star Harmanpreet Singh voted FIH Player of the Year

On Dasehra, boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’
Ludhiana

On Dasehra, Ludhiana boy burns sketch of his sister’s ‘killer’

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official
Chandigarh

Butterflies important part of ecosystem, says forest official

Top News

Will ensure Sonepat firm’s drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

Will ensure Sonepat firm's drugs are off shelves in other nations too: World Health Organisation

Maiden Pharma cough syrups killed 66 kids in Gambia | Lab te...

Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Asia’s pharma hub Baddi has no drug-testing lab

Composite Testing Lab (CTL) at Kandaghat is the lone drug-...

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training

North Korea's Kim Jong Un oversaw tactical nuclear military training

Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

Where is Sidhu Moosewala’s murder accused Deepak Tinu? His girlfriend who helped him escape police custody in Punjab's Mansa arrested

Tinu's woman accomplice was trying to head to Maldives

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

In dry Bihar, VIPs caught drinking to be kept in special cell with AC, sofa and comfortable bed as punishment

The facility will be given to arrested VIPs till 24 hours be...


Cities

View All

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Tarn Taran: ASI shoots kin over property row

Kangaroo care enhances bonding between fathers & their infants: Experts

Youth attacked with weapons, dies

IED under SI's car: Suspect brought on production warrant

Gangster Landa's aide brought from Kapurthala jail

‘False cases being filed against youths’

'False cases being filed against Punjab youths'

Drugs being sold openly in Maur village

Tardy paddy procurement in Bathinda mandis worries farmers

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

2 workers buried alive, 2 hurt in Mohali cave-in

President unveils new sectt; gives city green projects

More Chandigarh heritage items go for Rs 3.4 cr at French, UK auctions

44 vendors clear dues in Chandigarh, 2.5K may lose licence

Sector 61, 63 residents stuck with Mohali pin codes

Sarna brothers join hands with Sukhbir

Delhi's Sarna brothers join hands with Sukhbir Badal

1,000 EV-charging portals installed in Delhi

Delhi minister Rajendra Pal Gautam quits, had attended mass conversion event

Eat green veggies to keep dementia away, says expert

Release Sikh detainees: Morcha

Nawanshahr’s Dhahan native puts Punjabi literature on global map

Nawanshahr's Dhahan native Barjinder Singh puts Punjabi literature on global map

Another snatcher held; 3 stolen vehicles seized

Over 3K run half-marathon in Bhagat Singh's remembrance

Sexagenarian hit by speeding tractor, killed

Students of KC Group migrating to other colleges a harassed lot

Owner among two booked in metal factory blast case

Owner among two booked in metal factory blast case

Disruption in water supply troubles Dugri residents

Paddy yield estimated to go down in dist as dwarf disease, rain hit crop

Open house Should covid-appropriate behaviour be implemented strictly ahead of the festive season?

Graft case: Cop declared PO for non-appearance

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan, MC to lodge FIR

Trees chopped at New Leela Bhawan, MC to lodge FIR

Now, non-teaching employees of Punjabi varsity threaten stir