 Ask Congress nominee why govt shut 11 institutions: Ex-CM to Rampur voters : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Himachal
  • Ask Congress nominee why govt shut 11 institutions: Ex-CM to Rampur voters

Ask Congress nominee why govt shut 11 institutions: Ex-CM to Rampur voters

Ask Congress nominee why govt shut 11 institutions: Ex-CM to Rampur voters

BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut addresses an election campaign rally at Jhakri in Shimla district. PTI



Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 27

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut held an election rally in the Jhakri area of Rampur subdivision in Shimla district today.

Thakur sought votes from people saying the BJP was needed for the development of the country and the state. He added that the Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh is speaking with great enthusiasm these days. When a person speaks excessively in excitement, he loses his senses.

He urged people, “When Vikramaditya Singh comes to your area, you must ask him why did his government close 11 institutions that the previous BJP government had opened for the development and welfare of the area. Why Vikramaditya did not raise his voice then?

Kangana said that if Congress ministers had morality, considering the recent political crisis in the state, they would have resigned. She added, “If anyone has thought about respect and representation of women, it is Narendra Modi. That is why Modiji has brought 33 per cent reservation for women.”

She said that in the 2029 Assembly elections, 22 out of 68 MLAs in the state would be women. “Even today everyone knows that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again. In the absence of the double-engine government, the development of Himachal has stopped. The Congress government is crying hoarse about a financial crisis. If I am elected to the Lok Sabha, I will work for the development of Himachal,” she added.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Kangana Ranaut #Lok Sabha #Mandi #Shimla


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

3 Indian women killed in US as overspeeding SUV goes airborne, crashes into trees

2
India

Arjuna awardee CRPF DIG Khajan Singh guilty of sexually harassing colleagues; faces removal

3
Trending

'Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor ‘Sodhi’ goes missing; Delhi Police lodge FIR

4
Trending

3 women contract HIV after getting ‘vampire facial’ at Mexico spa, finds US health body

5
Delhi

‘Classic case of ruling party misusing ED to crush biggest political opponent’, Arvind Kejriwal tells Supreme Court

6
Delhi

Supreme Court ‘shocked’ as Delhi fails to process 3,000 tonnes municipal solid waste every day

7
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Gujarat Titans eye collective improvement against refreshed RCB

8
India

Mamata Banerjee slips and falls while boarding helicopter in Paschim Bardhaman’s Durgapur

9
IPL 2024

IPL 2024: Inconsistent Chennai Super Kings face bruised Sunrisers Hyderabad

10
Uttarakhand

Massive forest fires rage in Uttarakhand's Nainital; IAF called in

Don't Miss

View All
Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes
Punjab

Sikh court in UK to deal with family disputes

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize
Diaspora

Scottish Sikh artist Jasleen Kaur shortlisted for prestigious Turner Prize

Europe is the fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate, report says
World

Europe is fastest-warming continent, at nearly twice the average global rate: Report

In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, two give new lease of life to 4 patients

Peony flower trials cheer farm scientists
Himachal

Peony flower trials in Palampur cheer farm scientists

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’
Punjab

Amritsar: ‘Jallianwala Bagh toll 57 more than recorded’

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist
India

Meet Gopi Thotakura, a pilot set to become 1st Indian to venture into space as tourist

Top News

India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in archery World Cup

India upset Olympic champions South Korea to bag gold in Archery World Cup

In a battle between the top-two seeds of the competition, In...

Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case

Mumbai SIT detains actor Sahil Khan from Chhattisgarh in Mahadev betting app case

The actor is apprehended from Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh on S...

13 arrested as mephedrone worth Rs 230 crore is seized after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan

13 arrested as mephedrone worth Rs 230 crore is seized after raids in Gujarat and Rajasthan

The raids are conducted by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad ...

Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi

Leading 2-0 after 2 rounds, says PM Narendra Modi

Muslim quota charge baseless, Modi using his position to ped...

Fit case of misusing ED to crush poll rival: Kejriwal

Fit case of misusing ED to crush poll rival: Kejriwal


Cities

View All

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

2.56 lakh MT wheat reaches Amritsar district markets

Gold ornaments, cash stolen from jewellery shop; 1 booked

Teenage girl raped, murdered; 6 booked

Lawyer duped of Rs 10 lakh accuses police of inaction

Slain Hindu leader Sudhir Suri’s brother booked

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Save Punjab before it’s too late: SAD

Nominees take digital route to strike rapport with voters

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

Chandigarh wait for powered-up electric vehicle stations gets longer

9.3mm rain in Chandigarh, mercury falls 3.5°C

70-year-old Panchkula man scammed, loses Rs 43.11 lakh

Will hold monthly meeting with MHA to resolve issues: Sanjay Tandon

Youth Congress leader Jitender Kumar Toti joins BJP along with 100 supporters

Capital’s waste management failure stuns Supreme Court

Capital’s waste management failure stuns Supreme Court

Kejriwal’s wife Sunita holds inaugural poll roadshow

Teen stalker shoots girl’s mother in Jahangirpuri of Delhi

AAP protests cancellation of mayoral poll, several detained

‘Sheesh Mahal’ signage put up near Delhi CM’s house

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

AAP-BJP in bitter row over posters displayed for CM’s roadshow in city

Smart City project: BJP alleges scam, submits complaint to Governor

15 hurt in 10 vehicle pile-up at Pathankot Chowk

67 school buses checked, 18 challaned, two impounded in Hoshiarpur district

Residents meet MC Commissioner, seek redressal of issues in Urban Estate

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Ludhiana: Over 1,200 schools undertake safety of pupils travelling in buses

Contractor’s staff ‘overcharging’ visitors at bus stand parking lot in Ludhiana

Machines worth lakhs of rupees gutted as fire breaks out in shop in Ludhiana

Ludhiana Civil Hospital: 37 employees found absent during surprise checking

Announce paddy sowing schedule to make arrangements, govt urged

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Patiala: Prize distribution at Govt College of Commerce

Not paid for six months, college staff hold protest

Modern School win medals in football, basketball tourneys