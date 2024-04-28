Ask Congress nominee why govt shut 11 institutions: Ex-CM to Rampur voters

Our Correspondent

Rampur, April 27

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP candidate from Mandi Lok Sabha seat Kangana Ranaut held an election rally in the Jhakri area of Rampur subdivision in Shimla district today.

Thakur sought votes from people saying the BJP was needed for the development of the country and the state. He added that the Congress candidate from Mandi Vikramaditya Singh is speaking with great enthusiasm these days. When a person speaks excessively in excitement, he loses his senses.

He urged people, “When Vikramaditya Singh comes to your area, you must ask him why did his government close 11 institutions that the previous BJP government had opened for the development and welfare of the area. Why Vikramaditya did not raise his voice then?

Kangana said that if Congress ministers had morality, considering the recent political crisis in the state, they would have resigned. She added, “If anyone has thought about respect and representation of women, it is Narendra Modi. That is why Modiji has brought 33 per cent reservation for women.”

She said that in the 2029 Assembly elections, 22 out of 68 MLAs in the state would be women. “Even today everyone knows that Narendra Modi will become Prime Minister again. In the absence of the double-engine government, the development of Himachal has stopped. The Congress government is crying hoarse about a financial crisis. If I am elected to the Lok Sabha, I will work for the development of Himachal,” she added.

