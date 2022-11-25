Asked to choose transport work or job, truckers resent Ambuja’s move

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 24

Trouble is brewing between the management of Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL), Darlaghat, which has been taken over by the Adani group, and truckers after the latter were asked to opt for transportation work or a job in the company.

The company management had circulated a consent form on November 15 and given truckers 90 days to furnish the details of trucks owned by them or their family members that are engaged in transportation work with it.

The consent form states that being an employee of the company, his or his family’s involvement in transportation work amounts to a conflict of interest. As per the company’s policy, employees will either resign or dispose of their trucks within a given period. The company has also given them an option of facilitating the disposal of their trucks if they cannot do so on their own. The form also seeks the signatures of three witnesses.

Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthy says that the arable land of local villagers was acquired for setting up this plant in 1992. They had bought trucks after the company management in 1995 offered them work to transport clinkers and cement. The company had even paid the margin money. “It is unfair to deny the employees their due as their arable land was their sole source of income.

Awasthy says that local villagers will not tolerate such a dictatorial attitude of the company management. They will start an agitation if the company does not stop coercive tactics adopted for seeking the consent of the employees.

There are around 1,800 trucks engaged in transportation work with the company. About 80 to 100 employees also operate trucks as well. The company had also transferred a substantial clinker transportation work from ACL’s Darlaghat plant to the ACC, Gaggal. Truckers, who are now have less transportation work, are resenting the move, too. The Adani group has also taken over the ACC plant.

The management of Adani Cement said that it aimed at bringing the transportation cost on a par with the market rate to get a level-playing field. “We are straightening the supply chain practices and these initiatives are vital for the survival of ACC’s Gaggal unit, which has been incurring losses for some time. However, we are facing stiff resistance from transporters, who do not realise that the current state of affairs can endanger the survival of a number of families who are dependent upon the company directly or indirectly, leave alone the state exchequer that is losing huge revenues.”

It sought the cooperation of all parties, including transport unions, to address these issues amicably.

