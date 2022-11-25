 Asked to choose transport work or job, truckers resent Ambuja’s move : The Tribune India

Asked to choose transport work or job, truckers resent Ambuja’s move

Asked to choose transport work or job, truckers resent Ambuja’s move


Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 24

Trouble is brewing between the management of Ambuja Cements Limited (ACL), Darlaghat, which has been taken over by the Adani group, and truckers after the latter were asked to opt for transportation work or a job in the company.

The company management had circulated a consent form on November 15 and given truckers 90 days to furnish the details of trucks owned by them or their family members that are engaged in transportation work with it.

The consent form states that being an employee of the company, his or his family’s involvement in transportation work amounts to a conflict of interest. As per the company’s policy, employees will either resign or dispose of their trucks within a given period. The company has also given them an option of facilitating the disposal of their trucks if they cannot do so on their own. The form also seeks the signatures of three witnesses.

Arki MLA Sanjay Awasthy says that the arable land of local villagers was acquired for setting up this plant in 1992. They had bought trucks after the company management in 1995 offered them work to transport clinkers and cement. The company had even paid the margin money. “It is unfair to deny the employees their due as their arable land was their sole source of income.

Awasthy says that local villagers will not tolerate such a dictatorial attitude of the company management. They will start an agitation if the company does not stop coercive tactics adopted for seeking the consent of the employees.

There are around 1,800 trucks engaged in transportation work with the company. About 80 to 100 employees also operate trucks as well. The company had also transferred a substantial clinker transportation work from ACL’s Darlaghat plant to the ACC, Gaggal. Truckers, who are now have less transportation work, are resenting the move, too. The Adani group has also taken over the ACC plant.

The management of Adani Cement said that it aimed at bringing the transportation cost on a par with the market rate to get a level-playing field. “We are straightening the supply chain practices and these initiatives are vital for the survival of ACC’s Gaggal unit, which has been incurring losses for some time. However, we are facing stiff resistance from transporters, who do not realise that the current state of affairs can endanger the survival of a number of families who are dependent upon the company directly or indirectly, leave alone the state exchequer that is losing huge revenues.”

It sought the cooperation of all parties, including transport unions, to address these issues amicably.

Consent form issued

The company management had circulated a consent form on November 15 and given truckers 90 days to furnish the details of trucks owned by them or their family members that are engaged in transportation work with it.

#gautam adani

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Punjabi teen stabbed to death outside school in Canada

2
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

3
Ludhiana

Income Tax dept conducts raids on leading jewellers in Ludhiana

4
Nation

Immunity to Saudi ruler: India upset at 'unnecessary' reference to PM Modi by US official

5
World

Former top spy Lieutenant General Asim Munir appointed Pakistan Army chief

6
Nation

Supreme Court questions 'tearing hurry' in appointing Arun Goel as Election Commissioner

7
Nation

'No sporting black, religious thread; grey hair not permitted, bald look allowed': Air India's new grooming guidelines for cabin crew

8
Entertainment

Veteran actor Vikram Gokhale continues to be critical, has multiple organ failure: Wife

9
Nation

Sachin Pilot a traitor, can't be made Rajasthan CM: Ashok Gehlot

10
Trending

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor name their daughter 'Raha', new mommy explains what it means

Don't Miss

View All
Chandigarh’s Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Payal Kanwar gets French honour for furthering ties with India

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables
Punjab

Barnala couple shows the way, uses stubble to grow vegetables

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman ‘bhajan’ goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss
Trending

Watch: Adorable video of little girl chanting Hanuman 'bhajan' goes viral; her devotion is too-cute-to-miss

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi', slammed for mocking Indian army
Trending

Richa Chadha under fire for tweet 'Galwan says hi'; slammed for 'mocking' Army

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens react
Trending

IIT graduate quits lucrative job to spend time with newborn daughter, netizens divided

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Administration declares holiday on November 28

Jalandhar’s viral ‘kulhad pizza’ couple booked for ‘brandishing guns’
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's viral 'kulhad pizza' couple booked for 'brandishing guns'

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to ‘kill and cut her into pieces’
Trending

This day 2 years ago, Shraddha Walkar had written to police how Aaftab threatened to 'kill and cut her into pieces'

Top News

Supreme Court questions ‘lightning speed’ with which Centre appointed Goel as EC

Supreme Court questions 'lightning speed' with which Centre appointed Arun Goel as EC

AG defends appointment mechanism, says wrong to suggest any ...

Ex-ISI boss Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

Ex-ISI boss Lt General Asim Munir is Pakistan army chief, played role in Pulwama

Aaftab's polygraph test stopped midway after he complained of fever, to resume today

Aaftab's polygraph test was stopped midway after he complained of fever, to resume today

Childless woman who killed neighbour 10-year-old son and drank his blood as part of tantrik ritual gets life term

Childless woman who killed neighbour 10-year-old son and drank his blood as part of tantrik ritual gets life term

Imam bans entry of girls into Jama Masjid

Shahi Imam bans entry of girls into Jama Masjid

Rescinds order after backlash & request from Delhi L-G Saxen...


Cities

View All

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

2 back-to-back snatchings rock Amritsar

Amritsar: Absence of double dustbins a hindrance to segregation of waste

Kanungo held for taking bribe in Tarn Taran

Talks fail, specially abled refuse to lift dharna

Proposal asking AIT to give Rs 50-cr aid to JIT causes resentment

25-year-old critical after ‘overdose’

25-year-old critical after drug ‘overdose’ in Bathinda

Four milk product samples from Bathinda village fail quality test

In clean-up act, MC to give park litter job to private firm

In clean-up act, Chandigarh MC to give park litter job to private firm

Chandigarh: Cars of 2 hotel guests to go under hammer

Will act tough on encroachments, says Chandigarh Adviser Dharam Pal

Mohali light points to make way for rotaries

Four conmen strip 70-yr-old woman of gold jewellery in Chandigarh

Release of Sikh political inmates Akali Dal’s key MCD poll plank

Release of Sikh political inmates Akali Dal's key MCD poll plank

Congress promises RO water purifiers to poor

Will simplify licensing process for traders: BJP

Sisodia calls on voters to end BJP's 'misrule'

High Court gives ASI six weeks to remove encroachments at Tughlaqabad Fort

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

2 days on, tractor trolleys lifting city waste off road over non-payment

Career guidance mela concludes

Book exchange event gets a good response

Village with Adifference!

Adampur airport renovation near complete, approach road not ready

Couple held for looting car-borne K’thala man

Couple held for looting car-borne Kapurthala man

Vehicle thief held, 10 two-wheelers seized

Nihang booked for making 'threatening' remarks against Warring

Man booked for abetting son's suicide

No fresh case of virus in Ludhiana

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Posh areas breeding sites: Patiala MC

Patiala: Farmers’ protest leads to snarl-ups

3-day int'l conference on role of ergonomics kicks off at Punjabi University, Patiala

Patiala: Villagers protest over sarpanch's suicide

Experts dwell on new trends in Indian politics