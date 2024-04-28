Aspirants get advice on acing competitive exams

Solan, April 27
An interactive session focusing on competitive examinations was held at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, on Thursday. As the keynote speaker, Secretary (Education) Rakesh Kanwar imparted valuable insights to students aiming to excel in national and state-level competitive exams.
Professor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel, in his opening remarks, emphasised the importance of creating an environment where students could gain knowledge from seasoned professionals and grasp the mindset essential for success across various domains. About 60 undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral students from the university, all preparing for diverse competitive exams, actively participated in the interactive session. In his address to the aspirants, Kanwar underscored the significance of self-belief.
