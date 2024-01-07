Assault on varsity Chancellor: 3 sent to judicial custody

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, January 6

An Indora court today remanded in judicial remand three of seven persons arrested for assaulting Vivek Singh, Chancellor of Arni University, on the night of January 1. They were earlier in police custody for two days.

According to information, the police after arresting the trio seized an i20 car used in the crime. Four other accused wanted in the case are absconding. The Indora police had registered an FIR under Sections 341, 147, 148, 149 and 504 of the IPC on Vivek Singh’s complaint on the intervening night of January 1 and 2. He had named Zila Parishad member Praveen Kumar, alias Minda, in the complaint but the police during investigation could not found any evidence of his presence at the crime spot.

SP, Nurpur, Ashok Rattan said that so far, the police had arrested Robin Katoch and Kuldarshan Singh, both residents of Indora, and Mahesh Katoch of Chanour village while the remaining four accused were at large.

Meanwhile, Vivek Singh has filed an online police complaint for the registration of an FIR against the SDM and the MLA of Indora for allegedly hatching a criminal conspiracy against his university and jeopardising the security of students.

He alleged that the SDM at the behest of the MLA had threatened him with dire consequences if he worked against the MLA’s wishes. He alleged that the SDM also pressured him to restore the services of six sacked non-teaching university employees. The SP said that the police were reviewing the situation and also seeking legal opinion.

