Assembly in Session: House adopts resolution urging Centre for Rs 12K crore special grant

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 20

The Assembly today unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu through voice vote urging the Central Government to sanction a special financial package of Rs 12,000 crore to Himachal in view of the devastation caused by heavy rain.

Sukhu, while participating in a debate under Rule 102, said that the Opposition should rise above political considerations to protect Himachal’s interests and seek a special financial package from the Central Government. “I will thank the Central Government on the floor of the House when the special financial aid comes. So far, no money or special help has been provided,” he added.

Sukhu urged the BJP to support the resolution to facilitate its unanimous passage but Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that they, too, wanted liberal funds for Himachal and the Chief Minister must acknowledge the Central Government’s help.

He said, “We hope to get liberal financial assistance from the Central Government and a final memorandum of damage suffered during the monsoon will be submitted in October after the monsoons retreat.” On August 10, a memorandum of Rs 6,746 crore losses was sent to the Central Government, he added.

Sukhu said that for the past two months, the state had battled unprecedented disaster that claimed 441 lives (39 persons are still missing), forcing the government to declare the state as a calamity affected area on August 18. “Despite the catastrophe, the state government made all efforts to evacuate 75,000 tourists safely and provide immediate relief to people affected by heavy rain,” he added.

He said that show-cause notices had been issued to the Pandoh, Pong and Parvati hydroelectric projects for not installing early warning systems to alert people in low-lying areas. He added that a committee comprising top technical experts from reputed institutions had been asked to undertake studies and suggest long-term mitigation measures against natural disasters.

Sukhu said, “The state has suffered more than Rs 12,000 crore losses and lost 16,568 head of cattle. Besides, 2,621 houses were damaged completely while more than 12,000 houses suffered partial damage.” He added that more than 11,056 water supply schemes suffered damage, causing Rs 2,118 crore losses.

He said that the Public Works Department had suffered Rs 2,942 crore losses and the Larji hydroelectric project suffered Rs 657 crore losses while the Power Department suffered Rs 1,740.70 crore losses.

He said that the state government had made a provision to provide house rent, free ration and cooking gas to those whose houses were damaged till March 2024. He added that Rs 1,000 crore VAT and GST revenue loss was estimated.

