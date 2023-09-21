 Assembly in Session: House adopts resolution urging Centre for Rs 12K crore special grant : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Assembly in Session: House adopts resolution urging Centre for Rs 12K crore special grant

Assembly in Session: House adopts resolution urging Centre for Rs 12K crore special grant

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu asks BJP to rise above politics and help protect state’s interests

Assembly in Session: House adopts resolution urging Centre for Rs 12K crore special grant

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu takes part in a debate on the natural disaster on the third day of the monsoon session in the Vidhan Sabha in Shimla on Wednesday. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, September 20

The Assembly today unanimously passed a resolution moved by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu through voice vote urging the Central Government to sanction a special financial package of Rs 12,000 crore to Himachal in view of the devastation caused by heavy rain.

Sukhu, while participating in a debate under Rule 102, said that the Opposition should rise above political considerations to protect Himachal’s interests and seek a special financial package from the Central Government. “I will thank the Central Government on the floor of the House when the special financial aid comes. So far, no money or special help has been provided,” he added.

Sukhu urged the BJP to support the resolution to facilitate its unanimous passage but Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that they, too, wanted liberal funds for Himachal and the Chief Minister must acknowledge the Central Government’s help.

He said, “We hope to get liberal financial assistance from the Central Government and a final memorandum of damage suffered during the monsoon will be submitted in October after the monsoons retreat.” On August 10, a memorandum of Rs 6,746 crore losses was sent to the Central Government, he added.

Sukhu said that for the past two months, the state had battled unprecedented disaster that claimed 441 lives (39 persons are still missing), forcing the government to declare the state as a calamity affected area on August 18. “Despite the catastrophe, the state government made all efforts to evacuate 75,000 tourists safely and provide immediate relief to people affected by heavy rain,” he added.

He said that show-cause notices had been issued to the Pandoh, Pong and Parvati hydroelectric projects for not installing early warning systems to alert people in low-lying areas. He added that a committee comprising top technical experts from reputed institutions had been asked to undertake studies and suggest long-term mitigation measures against natural disasters.

Sukhu said, “The state has suffered more than Rs 12,000 crore losses and lost 16,568 head of cattle. Besides, 2,621 houses were damaged completely while more than 12,000 houses suffered partial damage.” He added that more than 11,056 water supply schemes suffered damage, causing Rs 2,118 crore losses.

He said that the Public Works Department had suffered Rs 2,942 crore losses and the Larji hydroelectric project suffered Rs 657 crore losses while the Power Department suffered Rs 1,740.70 crore losses.

He said that the state government had made a provision to provide house rent, free ration and cooking gas to those whose houses were damaged till March 2024. He added that Rs 1,000 crore VAT and GST revenue loss was estimated.

#BJP #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Justin Trudeau's claim of India's link to Nijjar's killing a 'shameless action', Washington shouldn't be part of it, says US expert

2
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Justin Trudeau and political power of Sikhs in Canada

3
Diaspora

Gurpatwant Pannun, facing 22 criminal cases in Punjab, on top of security forces' radar

4
Diaspora

Ministry of External Affairs asks Indians to be cautious while travelling to Canada

5
Punjab

Who is Pannun? And why Western countries don't see his criminal activities to prosecute Khalistani activist and other hardliners

6
India

Turkish President Erdogan raises Kashmir at UN General Assembly

7
Entertainment

Manipur actor banned for 3 years for participating in beauty pageant in Delhi

8
India

G7 joint statement skips any reference to Nijjar killing

9
Punjab

NIA intensifies crackdown on Khalistani terrorists, announces cash rewards on five BKI operatives

10
Diaspora

Australia terms Trudeau's allegations against India 'concerning', says has raised issue with Delhi

Don't Miss

View All
From families of farmers & labourers, these soccer girls shine on nat’l stage
Haryana

From families of farmers & labourers, Bhiwani village soccer girls shine on national stage

India expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat; rejects Trudeau’s charges as ‘absurd and motivated’
Diaspora

In a tit-for-tat, India expels Canadian diplomat; rejects Justin Trudeau's charges as 'absurd and motivated'

What is known about the murder of Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada?
Diaspora

Hardeep Singh Nijjar, what is known about the murder of Sikh activist in Canada

Canada says Indian gov't agents could be linked to Sikh leader's murder
Diaspora

Canada says Indian govt agents could be linked to Sikh leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist's slaying
World

Canada expels Indian diplomat as it investigates India's possible link to Sikh activist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana
Ludhiana

Former Punjab minister Jagdish Garcha, family drugged in house robbery in Ludhiana

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE put Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner
India

Rs 200-crore wedding in UAE puts Mahadev betting app promoter under ED scanner

Standing up against drugs in Punjab
Punjab

Standing up against drugs in Punjab

Top News

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029

Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...

Women’s Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Women's Reservation Bill: Sparks fly during House debate as Opposition pushes for OBC quota

Why OBC quota in women’s Bill is a problem

Why OBC quota in women's Bill is a problem

‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

‘Socialist’, ‘secular’ missing in copies of Constitution given to MPs: Congress

Words not in original text drafted by Ambedkar: BJP

Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel

Exercise caution: MEA to Indians on Canada travel


Cities

View All

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

26 mohalla clinic staffers fudge attendance in Delhi, fired

MCD staffer ‘manhandled’ by AAP MLA

Two killed in plastic factory blast in Delhi

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

City, Delhi cops crack robbery at ex-min’s house; 3 nabbed

Bus services hit, passengers suffer as staff observe strike

43% land still wanted, Ldh-Ropar expressway construction 12% complete

Police seized over Rs 12 cr from miscreants in recent past

ASI arrested for taking Rs 5K bribe