Assembly in Session: Not allowed debate, BJP stages walkout

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 22

The Congress and the BJP locked horns over the issue of discontinuation of the services of employees appointed on the outsourced basis in the Vidhan Sabha here today. The opposition MLAs walked out of the House when Speaker Kuldeep Pathania did not allow a debate on the issue on an adjournment motion under Rule 67.

“As information on the issue has already been provided in replies to questions raised by MLAs and is likely to be discussed during debates under Rule 130 and 63, the adjournment motion stands rejected,” said Pathania while giving his ruling even as the Opposition created a ruckus on the issue.

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that the government was going to sack 10,000 outsourced employees, including those employed in the Health Department who had rendered valuable services during the Covid pandemic. “Some of these employees have not received salaries for the past six months and rather than fulfilling the promise of creating five lakh jobs, the government is sacking them,” he added.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the Opposition was not well informed on the issue. “If the BJP feels that the government is providing false information, it has the right to bring in a Privilege Motion,” he added.

He sais, “The BJP is trying to mislead people on the issue of outsourced employees. We, too, are considerate towards them and will take a sympathetic view.”

Sukhu said the services of 2,000 Health Department employees were extended for three months each in March and June and they had been given salaries till June. “As far as the continuation of their services is concerned, it will be done within the purview of law and by assessing the staff requirement at various health institutions,” he added.

#BJP #Congress #Shimla #Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu