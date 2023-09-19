Assembly to be gheraoed over ‘guarantees’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 18

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal has announced to gherao the Vidhan Sabha on September 25 in protest against alleged deteriorating law order situation, closure of institutions, inflation and non-fulfilment of guarantees etc.

He said, “The Congress came to power around 10 months ago, but it has not been able clarify its stand on the closure of over 1,000 institutions in the state. During its tenure, the BJP government reduced diesel prices by Rs 7 a litre, but the Congress government has increased the fuel prices after coming to power. The government also miserably failed on the disaster management front.”

The BJP state president said, “Ever since the Congress government came to power, the law and order situation in the state has been deteriorating. People of the state have not forgotten the Chamba incident and recently a woman was paraded and tortured by her in-laws in the CM’s home district. Such incidents expose the poor law and order situation in the state. This government has failed on almost every front.”

#BJP #Congress #Inflation #Rajeev Bindal #Shimla