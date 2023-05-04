Assess crop damage due to rain: Minister

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi today directed all Deputy Commissioners to assess damage caused to crops due to unseasonal rain and undertake relief and rescue work on priority.

He presided over a meeting of the Revenue Department to assess damage caused to crops due to incessant rain in the state in the past few days. He asked the NDRF and the SDRF to take prompt action in case of a disaster.

Negi sought information about relief and rescue operations from officials concerned. He asked them to train 10 volunteers in disaster management in every panchayat and village so that timely relief and rescue work could be ensured. “Utilise Home Guards training institutes located in various districts for disaster management training,” he added.