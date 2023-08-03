Assess damage caused by rain, cloudbursts, Pathania tells officials

Our Correspondent

Chamba, August 2

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania said that during the ongoing monsoon season, a loss of Rs 350 crore had so far been assessed to various department schemes and assets in Chamba district due to incessant rains and cloudbursts.

The Speaker was speaking while presiding over a meeting of the district relief and rehabilitation committee held here today. MLAs Neeraj Nayyar and DS Thakur were also present in the meeting.

Pathania said that due to the unprecedented natural calamity, various roads and electricity and water supply schemes in the district had suffered damage. He directed all the heads of offices to make information available to the Deputy Commissioner within a certain timeframe after reviewing the damage.

Pathania directed deputy directors of agriculture and horticulture departments to work jointly with the revenue department to effectively assess the actual loss caused to farmers and orchardists. He also directed district revenue officer to take necessary steps regarding the re-assessment of damages caused to ‘kutcha’ and ‘pucca’ houses.

The Speaker asked Deputy Directors of Elementary and Higher Education to provide a list of damages caused to the school buildings and sports ground, boundary walls, roads etc.

In the meeting, Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan provided information related to the damages caused by rain and cloudburst in the district through a presentation. He informed that most of the roads, drinking water schemes and power supply system had been restored.

The DC said that Rs 4 crore had been provided as immediate relief to the people affected by the disaster in the district.

