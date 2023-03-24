Assets of drug mafia to be confiscated

Shimla, March 23
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that amendments to laws would be made to ensure stringent action against drug peddlers, including confiscation of their properties.
Besides, a Special Task Force (STF) would be formed to break the supply chain of drugs. “An advisory board under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act will also be constituted to check the menace,” he said during a meeting with senior police officers and officials of the departments of home and law last evening.
Sukhu said that a modern de-addiction and rehabilitation centre would be set up. “We will seek the support of the Union Government to evolve a mechanism of sharing intelligence and taking joint action to control the drug menace by making changes in the Central legislation,” he added.
