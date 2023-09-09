At Bangkok meet, HPU student deliberates upon tobacco challenges

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 8

Reeta Thakur of the Nada India Foundation represented India at the CTFK (Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids) Asia Young Ambassadors Summit-2023, held in Bangkok, Thailand. She participated in the five-day conference from August 27 to September 1 and deliberated upon social and economic challenges posed by tobacco.

Reeta, a student of the Department of Social Work at Himachal Pradesh University, says, “I got to know various aspects of policy making, youth advocacy, public opinion creation and tobacco control. I want to present my stand at such global platforms and strengthen the anti-tobacco campaign with the support of Nada India and its state leadership.” She would like to meet Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and state CM to present before them the resolutions passed at the forum to curb the tobacco menace.

