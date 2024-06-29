At Himachal Film Festival, locals who have made it in Mumbai steal the limelight

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, June 28

The first Himachal International Film Festival kicked off in a grand style at the Sanskriti Sadan at Kangnidhar, in the cultural hub of Choti Kashi here yesterday. The four-day extravaganza was inaugurated by Mandi Additional Deputy Commissioner Rohit Rathour amidst a gathering of distinguished personalities from the world of cinema.

The festival venue, decked up in vibrant Himachali folk colours, was opened by chief guest Rathour, who expressed immense pride in hosting the prestigious event in Mandi. He highlighted the festival’s significance in promoting local talent, exemplified by director Pawan Sharma and other Mandi-based artists who had made their mark in Mumbai’s film industry.

Akhilender Mishra, renowned for his role in Chandrakanta, among other movies, lauded the cultural richness of Mandi, which is also hailed as the cultural capital of the state. Mishra commended Pawan for his role in the festival, predicting its inspirational impact on the youth and local community.

The festival also honoured four stalwarts from literature, music and drama with a lifetime achievement award, recognising their invaluable contributions to Himachal’s cultural heritage. Professor Sundar Lohia, KK Nutan, SD Kashyap and Professor Ramesh Ravi were feted for their profound influence on Hindi literature, music, and theatre. Pawan Sharma, the festival’s director, shared his journey from being an aspiring actor to becoming a festival organiser, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to give back to his hometown. He emphasised the festival’s role in fostering cultural pride and providing a platform to local talent like Sapna and Gagan Pradeep, who had ventured from Mandi to leave their imprint on the national stage.

Mandi’s very own Sapna, a product of the National School of Drama, reminisced her artistic journey, affirming her commitment to artistry over glamour. Gagan Pradeep, known for his role in The Rabbit House, set against the backdrop of Kullu’s Sainj village, echoed similar sentiments about the festival’s cultural significance.

The festival’s programme included screenings of approximately 35 films, spanning Himachali, regional and artistic genres. The opening programme featured The Rabbit House, showcasing local talent and capturing the essence of the state’s cultural narratives.

Raja Singh, representing the festival’s sponsors, Ratan Jewelers expressed optimism about the festival’s growth and its potential to expand Mandi’s cultural footprint. The event was attended by dignitaries including Mayor Virender Bhatt, Deputy Mayor, councillors, and academic figures like Pro-VC Anupama Singh from Sardar Patel University, highlighting the festival’s broad appeal and community support.

The inaugural Himachal International Film Festival thus marked a milestone in Mandi’s cultural calendar, celebrating the convergence of cinema, art, and heritage with promising prospects for future editions.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi #Mumbai