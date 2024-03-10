At Jai Ram Thakur’s home turf, Sukhvinder Sukhu attacks ex-CM for corruption

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 9

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu today accused former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur of not taking action against corrupt people. He was in Mandi to inaugurate the week-long international Shivratri fair.

Sukhu, while addressing a huge gathering at the Paddal ground, said, “Corruption was rampant during the previous BJP regime in Himachal and paper for recruitment in the Police Department was leaked. Still the then Chief Minister, Jai Ram Thakur, did not take any action against people involved in corruption and the paper leak case. The mining mafia was active during the BJP regime and Thakur spent public money lavishly.”

He said, “When the Congress came to power in the state, we took action against the mining mafia. We hit hard those involved in corruption and the paper leak case. Now, all accused are behind bar.”

About the six disqualified Congress MLAs, Sukhu said that the BJP was transporting them from one place to other like a shepherd. “What is the reason that after staying in a five-star hotel in Panchkula, the BJP took the rebel MLAs to Dehradun in a chartered plane and hosted them in a seven-star hotel at Rishikesh. They did not listen to their conscience but gave in to the lure of money and betrayed the party and people, he added.

The Chief Minister said, “I come from an ordinary family and have reached the post of Chief Minister by fighting for the rights of people. The Chief Minister’s chair belongs to general public, who will teach those a lesson who are trying to snatch it through a conspiracy.”

He said that the Congress government was working for people with its full strength. “The government will last for five years. Our fight is for democracy. The BJP’s plans to weaken democracy will not succeed,” he added. He urged people to teach the BJP a lesson in elections.

