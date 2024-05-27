‘At Nahan rally, Rahul tried to ape PM Modi but failed’

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 26

Former Urban Development Minister and senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suresh Bhardwaj today hit out at Indian National Congress (INC) leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for holding a rally in Nahan. He said the reaction of people to Rahul Gandhi’s rally clearly depicts that people will not vote the Congress to power.

While addressing the mediapersons during a press conference, he said Rahul Gandhi tried to copy Prime Minister Narendra Modi by choosing Nahan for his rally.

“Rahul Gandhi did not mention the achievements of the Congress governments during his speech, rather he only focused on personal attacks and statements against the PM,” he said.

He also lashed out at Gandhi for calling the media a sell-out, adding that Rahul abused the media, the fourth pillar of democracy, which was very unfortunate.

“Former PM Indira Gandhi had hurt the dignity of democracy as well as the Constitution by forcibly imposing Emergency in the country to save her government and today her grandson is abusing the media, making it an old habit of the Gandhi family,” said Bhardwaj.

Taking a jibe at the Congress over imposing import duties on apples, Bhardwaj said the Congress party leaders were repeatedly making statements on the issue of import duty, but they forgot that the agreement for this import duty was signed by their Lok Sabha candidate for Kangra and Union Minister of the then Congress government, Anand Sharma. He said people’s faith in PM Modi had become stronger and they were going to vote in the name of “development”.

