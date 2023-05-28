 At NITI Aayog meet, Himachal CM seeks Rs 9,242 crore deposited under NPS : The Tribune India

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu at the NITI Aayog meeting in New Delhi on Saturday. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 27

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today urged the Central Government to refund Rs 9,242.60 crore that the Himachal Government had deposited under the new pension scheme (NPS).

Sukhu raised the demand while speaking at the 8th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog in New Delhi. He urged the Central Government to issue directions to the Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) to refund Rs 9,242.60 crore deposited by the Himachal Government under the NPS.

The Chief Minister asked the government to remove the limit on receiving external aid for the next three years. He sought 100 per cent Central Government funding for the strategic Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh railway line by considering the land acquisition cost as the state’s contribution.

Sukhu urged the Central Government to include ropeway projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana, besides special financial assistance for completing the construction of medical colleges in the state. He requested the government for financial assistance for purchasing e-buses.

He apprised the meeting about the vision and initiatives of the state government. He said that his government was keen on developing Himachal Pradesh as a green energy state. He added that tourism development was being done under the concept of Green Himachal to protect and preserve the environment. “Efforts are afoot to reduce carbon footprints and most of the diesel buses of the HRTC will be replaced with e-buses in coming years,” he said.

Sukhu said that an elaborate plan was being made for the promotion of green hydrogen. “A Rs 2,000 crore Himachal Pradesh Power Sector Development Programme will be launched soon after holding the final round of discussions with the World Bank,” he added.

He said that efforts were being made to attract Rs 20,000 crore investment, which would help create 40,000 direct and 50,000 indirect employment opportunities in the state.

Other demands

  • The CM sought 100 per cent Central Govt funding for the Bhanupali-Bilaspur-Leh railway line by considering the land acquisition cost as the state’s contribution
  • He urged the Centre to include ropeway projects under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana
  • He sought special financial assistance for completing the construction of medical colleges

