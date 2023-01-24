Atal scheme renamed after Rajiv Gandhi: Ex-CM

Shimla, January 23
Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur has said, “The government has renamed a scheme after Rajiv Gandhi that was started in the name of Atal Bihari Vajpayee. This is not a healthy precedent,” said Thakur after assuming the office of Leader of the Opposition here today.
He said, “We had started the scheme of day-boarding schools in the name of Vajpayee. The foundation stones of many such schools were also laid. The government, however, has renamed it as Rajiv Gandhi schools. It’s not good, Vajpayee considered the state as his second home.”
The former Chief Minister also accused the government of raising VAT on diesel and shutting down institutions and offices opened by the previous government to cover for the old pension scheme (OPS).
Besides, the BJP has also decided to launch a signature campaign from January 25 to February 15 at all those places where institutions and offices opened by the previous government had been shut. “From February 15 to 28, the BJP will hold protests at all district headquarters against the decision to close institutions and offices,” said BJP chief spokesperson Randhir Sharma.
