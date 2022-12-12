Atal Tunnel: Himachal govt mulling to restore foundation stone plaque laid by Sonia Gandhi in 2010

Shimla, December 12

A day after taking the oath of office, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Monday said that the state government would take up the matter of restoring the foundation stone plaque of Atal Tunnel Rohtang near Manali laid by Sonia Gandhi in the capacity as chairperson of the National Advisory Council on June, 28, 2010.

The Chief Minister said the plaque was missing, which was an insult to democracy and must be restored at the earliest.

The 9.02-km long horseshoe-shaped Atal Tunnel, the world's longest motorable tunnel, in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district was built by the Border Road Organisation to connect landlocked Lahaul-Spiti district with Manali.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had inaugurated the tunnel, beneath the majestic Rohtang Pass, on October 3, 2020.

The Congress had earlier also taken up the issue regarding restoration of the missing plaque and its restoration with authorities.

IANS