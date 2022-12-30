Atal Tunnel, neighbouring areas don white mantle

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 29

The Lahaul valley of tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti today received fresh snow, which brought cheer to tourism stakeholders of the valley and Manali. Farmers of the valley, who had been waiting for it for a long time, are also elated with the occurrence of fresh snow. They are expecting more snow in the evening.

Road slippery, avoid travel to valley After snowfall, the Lahaul and Spiti police on Thursday issued an advisory for tourists to avoid venturing to the Lahaul valley. The road has become slippery for the movement of vehicles in the region. The Kullu police have also restricted movement of tourist vehicles beyond Nehru Kund from Manali side in the wake of inclement weather in the region.

Tourists enjoy fresh snowfall near Atal Tunnel, Rohtang.

Snowfall was also reported at Atal Tunnel on the Manali-Leh Highway and its nearby places. A large number of tourists have been thronging Kullu-Manali to celebrate the New Year.

After the prolonged dry spell, Manali hoteliers had been desperately waiting for the snowfall in Manali and its nearby places such as the Solang valley, Atal Tunnel, Kothi and Gulaba. Tourists had to go to Sissu and Koksar in the Lahaul valley to enjoy the snow. Now, the hoteliers are expecting white New Year in Manali as the weather has become favourable.

Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal president Anup Thakur said: “Weather has become favourable for white New Year in Manali as it has been snowing in the Atal Tunnel area, while Manali is experiencing drizzling. The temperature has plummeted considerably and it is expected that in the evening, Manali town would receive fresh snow. The tourists who enjoyed the fresh snow near the Atal Tunnel are cheerful.”

Manali hoteliers’ association chief patron Gajender Thakur said the room occupancy in hotels of Manali had reached up to 95 per cent. With the occurrence of fresh snow, it is expected that tourist influx to Kullu-Manali would increase drastically in the next few days. The room occupancy will go up to 100 per cent by New Year.”

“We urge the tourists to visit Kullu-Manali to celebrate the New Year and enjoy the Manali winter carnival from January 2 to 6. The carnival is being organised to entertain the tourists, in which they can have a glimpse of Himachal’s folk dance and culture. A Winter Queen contest will be the major attraction at the carnival,” he said.