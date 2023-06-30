Atal tunnel opening job opportunities for tribals: Mandaviya

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 29

Union Minister for Health and family welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya today visited the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti to gear up the party workers for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The minister halted at Sissu where he held a discussions with the villagers and apprised them of the BJP’s achievements in its nine-year tenure under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Mandaviya said, “The PM had ensured timely completion of the Atal tunnel project on the Manali-Leh highway, which provides an all-weather connectivity to the tribal district. With the completion of the project, the life of Lahaul and Spiti residents has completely transformed. It has opened new opportunities for them.”

“The district has also emerged as a major tourist destination. As a result of the tunnel, hotels and homestays are being constructed here which will open doors of employment to the local youth. Apart from this, the farmers are fetching good prices for their produce as they can now transport their agricultural and horticultural produce to distant markets in time,” he added.

“Under the rule of PM Modi, the country is on the path of development. It is evident that in the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the BJP will come to power with full majority,” Mandaviya stated.