Atal Tunnel Planning Area constituted

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 3

The Cabinet today decided to constitute an Atal Tunnel Planning Area and freeze the existing land use of this area, which includes revenue villages of Lahaul and Spiti district. Now, permission would have to be sought under the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act for all construction and development activities.

The construction of the Atal Tunnel has led to an increase in tourist footfall in Lahaul and Spiti. A large number of hotels and homestays have come up in Lahaul area to cater to the growing demands of the growing tourism industry. As such, need was being felt to regulate construction activities as per the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Act, especially along highways and roads so that the possibility of further expansion does not get blocked.