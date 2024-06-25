Atal varsity board meeting held, key issues discussed

Tribune News Service

Mandi, June 24

A board meeting of the Atal Medical and Research University, chaired by the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Surender Kashyap, was convened here today. The meeting, attended by nominated members from the state government including Chander Shekhar, MLA of Dharampur constituency, and Suresh Kumar, MLA of Bhoranj constituency, along with senior officials from the Finance and Health departments, witnessed extensive discussions on crucial agendas.

Fifteen concise agendas were presented during the meeting, leading to deliberations and decisions. It was unanimously agreed to expedite the selection of land for constructing university buildings and to allocate budgetary provisions for the construction from the government. Apart from this, it was agreed to address the issue of filling of vacant positions promptly through government intervention.

The proceedings were overseen by the University’s Registrar Amar Negi in the presence of additional attendees including Dr Praveen Kumar Sharma, Dean (Academics). Resolutions were passed to consider upcoming actions based on approved agendas. Additionally, it was decided to seek approval from the University Chancellor for including active employees in the old pension scheme.

The annual administrative report for 2023-24 was also sanctioned during the meeting. The members welcomed a decision by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Surender Kashyap to award cash and certificates to students achieving first place in the MBBS course, in memory of his late mother Daulat Devi. Gratitude was expressed for initiating an initial fund of Rs 1 lakh for the award to be sourced from the perpetual fund.

