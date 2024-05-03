VC of Atal Medical and Research University, Mandi, to speak on yoga benefits during cancer conference in US

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 2

Professor Dr Surender Kashyap, Vice-Chancellor, Atal Medical and Research University, Mandi, has been selected and awarded a full travel grant by the International Association for Study of Lung Cancer (IASLC) — a USA-based world body for studying lung cancer — to participate in the World Lung Cancer Conference (WCLC) to be held at San Diego, USA, from September 7 to 10 this year.

Dr Kashyap is presently a member of the ‘Tobacco Control and Smoking Cessation Committee’ of IASLC. He has studied epidemiology of lung cancer in and established the first Bronchoscopy Laboratory at IGMC, Shimla, while working as a professor of pulmonary medicine.

Dr Kashyap will travel to San Diego in the first week of September to participate in the conference. His focus would be to emphasise the role of ‘yoga and meditation in smoking cessation’ at the meeting. He expressed happiness over his selection.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Cancer #Mandi #United States of America USA