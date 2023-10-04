Athletic meet marks Day 2 of celebrations at Sanawar school

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 3

The second of the three-day celebrations of the 176th Founder’s Day of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, commenced with an annual athletic meet. Lt Gen Ajai Kumar Sahgal, who is an alumunus of the 1973 batch, was the chief guest today.

Students representing the Nilagiri, Vindhya, Siwalik and Himalaya houses of the school particpitated in the meet, which began with a march past.

The Siwalik House bagged the House Cup for various activities. While the Himalaya House lifted the House Cup in the girls’ category, the Nilagiri House bagged the House Cup in the boys’ category. The overall athletic meet trophy was bagged by the Himalaya House.

The Red Roof Oscen, a student-led publication was released by the chief guest. The meet was declared closed by Lt Gen Sahgal.

The much acclaimed Concert-2023 won applause from the audience on the occasion. Director Zubin A Mehta’s hard work reflected through the children’s excellent performances.

One-way traffic movement on Sanawar road today

In a bid to ensure smooth movement of traffic from Dharampur to Sanawar during the Founder’s Day celebrations of the school on Wednesday, Kasauli SDM on Tuesday ordered one-way movement of traffic on two roads leading to the school from Dharampur.

Vehicles will enter Sanawar from the Dharampur-Sukhi Jori route and exit from the Garkhal-Mangoti Mor-Dharampur-route for tomorrow.

