‘Attack’ on Kangana govt doing: Bindal

Solan, May 20
Terming the “attack” on Kangana Ranaut and other BJP leaders at Kaza as a conspiracy of the state government, BJP state president Dr Rajiv Bindal today said it reflected the anxiety of the state government which wanted to hijack the elections.
Addressing the media here today, he said the incident was condemnable and it was part of a conspiracy by the Congress government.
“Despite giving prior written information to the SDM and DC, Congress party was permitted to hold an election rally adjacent to their rally venue though no such event was held there,” he said. "An attempt was made to attack the BJP leaders, but the party functionaries managed to surround Jai Ram Thakur, leaders of the opposition, and two BJP candidates, Kangana Ranaut and Ravi Thakur, besides a minister from Uttarakhand and save them from the Congress goons," he alleged. Continued on page 2
