Attic now a habitable floor

Cabinet gives nod to amend HP Town and Country Planning Rules

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu presides over the Cabinet meeting in Shimla on Thursday.



Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 13

The Cabinet today gave a nod to amend Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014, to make the attic floor habitable in order to facilitate the general public across the state. “The attic was not considered a floor until now. It has been regularised now and its height fixed at 3.05 metre,” said Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan.

Until now, the height of the attic from the centre to the top was 2.70 m. “The attic was not habitable until now. Making it habitable means that people can now create liveable accommodation in the attic,” said a retired Town and Country Planner.

Besides, the Cabinet also approved the SOPs for the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme in the state. “From the next month, the NPS deduction contribution from the salary of the employees will stop,” said Chauhan.

In another major decision, the Cabinet decided to fill 530 posts of school lecturers in Senior Secondary Schools on contractual basis through Public Service Commission. The Cabinet also gave its approval to fill two posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police on regular basis through direct recruitment on the basis of HPAS Combined Competitive Examination.

The Cabinet also decided to amend Rule 50 of the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Rules, 1989. “The annual licence fee under this rule has been enhanced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh. It will generate revenue of around Rs 50 lakh,” said Chauhan.

The Health Department also gave a detailed presentation on the Covid situation in the state. “The cases are increasing in the state. At the moment there is nothing to worry. We will review the situation again in a week. If the cases continue to rise, the government may then consider imposing some restrictions,” he said.

530 contractual posts of school lecturers to be filled

  • The attic was not considered a floor until now. It has been regularised and its height fixed at 3.05 metre
  • The Cabinet decided to fill 530 contractual posts of school lecturers in Senior Secondary Schools
  • Approval given to fill two posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police on regular basis
  • Approved SOPs for the implementation of OPS
  • A detailed presentation given on the Covid situation in the state
  • Rule 50 of the Himachal Pradesh Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Rules, 1989 amended. The license fee has been enhanced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh

