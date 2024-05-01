Atul Verma is new Himachal DGP, was given important posting after Sukhu govt faced crisis

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 1

Atul Verma was on Wednesday appointed the new Himachal Pradesh Director General of Police.

Verma--the 1991-batch IPS officer--will replace Sanjay Kundu, who retired on April 30.

Atul Verma is currently posted as the Director General of the Himachal Pradesh CID. His appointment as the new Himachal DGP was notified by the Governor on Wednesday morning.

He returned recently from central deputation.

Verma is seen as a trusted officer of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu as he was given the charge of the all-important CID wing recently after the Congress government's fiasco in the Rajya Sabha election, when six of its MLAs cross-voted for the BJP.

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Sanjay Kundu