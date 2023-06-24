Atwal to officiate as DGP

Shimla, June 23
ADGP Satwant Atwal Trivedi will take decisions on all administrative and urgent matters in the absence of DGP Sanjay Kundu, who has proceeded on a one-month leave.
Trivedi, a 1996 batch IPS officer, is at present posted as ADGP, State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau. Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena issued the orders for Trivedi to take all decisions Kundu’s absence.
Kundu will remain on leave till July 17, 2023.
