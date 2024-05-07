Auckland boys’ school shines at CISCE event

Shimla, May 6
Basketball teams of Auckland House School for Boys dominated the CISCE Zonal Tournament held at Bishop Cotton School in Shimla on May 4 as its under-17 and under-19 teams emerged winners while its under-14 team secured runner up position.
Under-19 team captain Tanish Sharma said, “It’s an honour to lead such a talented group of players. This victory is the result of our collective efforts.”
School’s basketball team coach Navneet Thakur said, “I am incredibly proud of our players’ dedication and hard work. Winning across all age groups is a testament to their skills and support of the entire school community.”
“The triumph of School Basketball team in the CISCE Zonal Tournament reflects not just their athletic abilities but also the values of teamwork. This victory will inspire future generations of athletes and further elevate the school’s reputation in the realm of sports,” he said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 3 LIVE: Polling under way in 93 constituencies; PM Modi casts vote in Ahmedabad
In this phase, more than 1,300 candidates, including around ...
Planned crewed launch of Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams on Boeing's Starliner spacecraft called off
a valve glitch in the rocket's upper stage forced mission ma...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister's secy, latter's domestic help after cash haul
The duo have been taken into custody under the provisions of...
Delhi L-G recommends NIA probe against Arvind Kejriwal over ‘Khalistani funding of AAP’
In letter to MHA, flags complaint alleging party got $16 mn ...