 Auction of Nurpur liquor units sees 36% growth : The Tribune India

Auction of Nurpur liquor units sees 36% growth

Auction of Nurpur liquor units sees 36% growth

Officials of the State Taxes and Excise Department conduct auction of liquor units in Nurpur. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Nurpur, March 18

The Department of State Taxes and Excise has registered a revenue growth of 36.22 per cent in the annual auction of five liquor retail units in Nurpur excise district this year.

The open auction for these units for the year 2023-24 was conducted last evening in the joint supervision of Kangra Additional District Commissioner (ADC) Saurabh Jassal and Palampur Joint Commissioner (Excise) Vivek Mahajan.

According to Tikam Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of the State Taxes and Excise Department, Nurpur, all five liquor units in the district have been auctioned for around Rs 118.1 crore. The auction price is over Rs 22.34 crore more than the reserve price (Rs 95.76 crore).

The Nurpur-Jasur unit was allotted to VJ Wine Company for Rs 12.49 crore, Chogan unit to Gaurav Mahajan for Rs 15.69 crore, Gangath/Raja ka Talab unit to Rajat Thakur for Rs 16.16 crore, Jawali unit to Rajat Thakur for Rs 41.77 crore and Damtal unit to SS Wines for around Rs 32 crore. The DC said that all auctions would finally be approved by the Commissioner of the department.

