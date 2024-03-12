Mandi: Audiences sway to the tunes of Pahari artistes on 2nd cultural eve of Shivratri fair

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 11

Pahari singer Mamta Bhardwaj enchanted the audience with her soulful and melodious voice as she took the stage on the second cultural evening of the Shivratri fair at the Seri Manch last evening.

Ishant Sharma entertain the audience at the Mahashivratri festival in Mandi. Tribune Photo: Jai Kumar

Hordes of people gathered to witness performances by many singers at the cultural evening.

As the star artiste of the event, Bhardwaj sang Pahari, Punjabi and Hindi songs to entertain the audience.

Welcoming the Pahari singer with a huge round of applause, the audience swayed to her melodious performance.

Many other artistes, such as Ishant Sharma and Ajay Chauhan, entertained the crowds at the festival.

In the first cultural evening programme, Hansraj Raghuwanshi was the star artiste.

Raghuwanshi sang about Lord Shiva, receiving cheers and applause from the audience. Youngsters were seen dancing to his tunes for over an hour.

Raghuwanshi is an Indian singer, music composer, and writer known for his devotional songs. He shot to fame in 2019 after his song Mera Bhola Hai Bhandari got viral on social media. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass, directed by Sunny Deol.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mandi